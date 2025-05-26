Left Menu

11 Transformative Years: Modi's Milestone Leadership

The BJP celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office, highlighting his strategic initiatives and policies that strengthened India since 2014. Leaders praised his visionary leadership and commitment to national development. Modi's tenure is marked by transformative governance and continuous efforts to enhance India's global standing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership was celebrated on Monday as he completed 11 transformative years in office. The BJP lauded his strategic initiatives and policies, which have played a pivotal role in strengthening India since he first took office in 2014.

Expressions of gratitude and congratulations were shared by various leaders. BJP national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, underscored Modi's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to development. Similarly, Union Minister Jual Oram and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde highlighted Modi's focus on inclusive growth under the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

During an address in Gujarat's Dahod, Modi criticized Pakistan for its antagonistic stance towards India. He also lauded 'Operation Sindoor', a decisive action symbolizing India's ethos. Modi emphasized this operation as a testament to the responsibilities entrusted to him as 'pradhan sevak'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

