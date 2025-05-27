PM Modi's Mega Roadshow in Gandhinagar: A Display of Strength and Solidarity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased significant public support during his enormous roadshow in Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning. Thousands gathered to greet him as he made his way through the city.

This event marks Modi's fourth roadshow on a two-day visit to Gujarat, his first trip back to his home state following Operation Sindoor, India's strategic military retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The roadshow began at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, culminating at Mahatma Mandir. Along the route, supporters enthusiastically waved the tricolour. On Monday, Modi held similar public gatherings in Vadodara, Bhuj, and Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)