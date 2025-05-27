Left Menu

PM Modi's Mega Roadshow in Gandhinagar: A Display of Strength and Solidarity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a major roadshow in Gandhinagar, marking his fourth since arriving in Gujarat. This visit is his first to the state following Operation Sindoor, a military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Crowds assembled in enthusiasm, waving the national flag along the route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:06 IST
PM Modi's Mega Roadshow in Gandhinagar: A Display of Strength and Solidarity
roadshow
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased significant public support during his enormous roadshow in Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning. Thousands gathered to greet him as he made his way through the city.

This event marks Modi's fourth roadshow on a two-day visit to Gujarat, his first trip back to his home state following Operation Sindoor, India's strategic military retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The roadshow began at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, culminating at Mahatma Mandir. Along the route, supporters enthusiastically waved the tricolour. On Monday, Modi held similar public gatherings in Vadodara, Bhuj, and Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025