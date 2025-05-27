Left Menu

TDP's Pioneering Path: Transforming Andhra Pradesh's Future

The TDP, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, has been a key player in national governance and a trendsetter in welfare reforms. During the annual TDP Mahanadu conclave, Naidu emphasized the party's historical contributions and future visions, including technological advancements and the promotion of social welfare programs.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has cemented its role as a crucial player in national governance and a catalyst for welfare reforms, according to party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. During the annual TDP Mahanadu conclave, Naidu highlighted the party's resilience and achievements over its 43-year history, despite facing numerous challenges.

Naidu recalled TDP's advocacy for Direct Benefit Transfer and digital currency, listing past efforts, such as welfare programs and job creation in IT. He emphasized future plans like the completion of the Polavaram project and making Andhra Pradesh a hub for green energy, pledging a transformative platform for development in the state.

Outlining his ambitious vision called Swarna Andhra@-047, Naidu aims for a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion through strategic coordination with NDA partners, urging cooperation. Promises like free bus travel for women and IT initiatives signal Naidu's commitment to making Andhra Pradesh a model state for development and governance.

