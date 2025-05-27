Family Strife and Joy: Tej Pratap's Expulsion Amidst Tejashwi's Arrival Celebration
Tej Pratap Yadav, recently expelled from the RJD by his father Lalu Prasad, congratulates his brother Tejashwi Yadav on the birth of a son. Despite the family discord, Tej Pratap expresses joy on becoming 'Bade Papa'. The expulsion follows Tej Pratap's allegations of an extramarital relationship, which he later retracted.
- Country:
- India
Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav finds himself in the headlines again, not just for his expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), but also for a personal milestone as he becomes 'Bade Papa' to his brother's new son.
The expulsion, pronounced by founding president Lalu Prasad, declared Tej Pratap's actions as 'irresponsible,' while the political family navigates internal conflicts amidst the approaching Bihar assembly elections.
Meanwhile, political figures including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convey felicitations to Tejashwi Yadav, his brother, for the new addition to the family while the Yadav household faces turbulence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar BJP Chief Lauds Indian Army's Valor; Calls for Parliamentary Tribute
Honoring Heroes: Tributes Flow for BSF Martyrs in Jammu and Bihar
PKK's Decision to Disarm: A New Era in Middle Eastern Politics?
New Wave of U.S. Refugee Policy Casts Spotlight on Race and Politics
Bihar's New Path Forward: Strengthening Rural Roads