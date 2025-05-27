Renewed Calls for Justice: The Unresolved Case of Lalit Narayan Mishra

In a fresh bid to reignite interest in the unresolved murder of Union Cabinet minister Lalit Narayan Mishra, BJP leader and former Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey has called for the Centre to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the decades-old case.

Mishra, a popular figure from Bihar, died in a bomb attack in 1975. Choubey argues that mishandlings of earlier investigations failed to bring justice and insists that a deeper probe is urgently needed. Accompanied by Mishra's grandson and lawyer Vaibhav Mishra, Choubey alleges that top Congress leaders conspired against Mishra due to his rising influence.

The BJP leader's appeal comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar, where Choubey plans to address the case with him directly. The call for a probe has stirred significant interest within the Brahmin community, from which Mishra hailed, making it a politically sensitive issue.

