Karnataka's Missed Diplomatic Opportunity: BJP Criticizes Congress Leaders

The BJP has criticized Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for their absence during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Bengaluru. The opposition accused the Congress leaders of prioritizing party politics over state interests by choosing to receive Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru instead.

During his visit, Chancellor Merz explored significant sites like the Bosch campus and the Indian Institute of Science's Centre for Nano Science and Engineering. The BJP's R Ashoka condemned the missed leadership opportunity, which he argued could have fostered economic growth and investment in Karnataka.

Highlighting the diplomatic implications, Ashoka described the Congress's actions as a profound oversight that neglected the state's global standing. He called for leadership that prioritizes Karnataka's growth over political appeasement, accusing the Congress of failing the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)