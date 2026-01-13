Karnataka's Missed Diplomatic Opportunity: BJP Criticizes Congress Leaders
The BJP criticized Karnataka's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for not welcoming German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his visit. Instead, the Congress leaders prioritized meeting Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru. The opposition highlighted this diplomatic oversight as a missed opportunity for Karnataka's economic and strategic growth.
- Country:
- India
The BJP has criticized Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for their absence during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Bengaluru. The opposition accused the Congress leaders of prioritizing party politics over state interests by choosing to receive Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru instead.
During his visit, Chancellor Merz explored significant sites like the Bosch campus and the Indian Institute of Science's Centre for Nano Science and Engineering. The BJP's R Ashoka condemned the missed leadership opportunity, which he argued could have fostered economic growth and investment in Karnataka.
Highlighting the diplomatic implications, Ashoka described the Congress's actions as a profound oversight that neglected the state's global standing. He called for leadership that prioritizes Karnataka's growth over political appeasement, accusing the Congress of failing the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
