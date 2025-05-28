Left Menu

AIADMK Criticizes Handling of Anna University Assault Case

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes the handling of the Anna University sexual assault case, questioning the early release and subsequent re-arrest of A Gnanasekaran. Allegations of DMK affiliations and investigation pressure are dismissed by DMK, but Palaniswami vows for comprehensive justice if AIADMK returns to power.

Updated: 28-05-2025 13:23 IST
  • India

The main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, has expressed approval of the court's decision to convict A Gnanasekaran in the Anna University sexual assault case. They assert that their efforts have been pivotal in securing justice for the victim.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Leader of Opposition, questioned unresolved issues regarding Gnanasekaran's swift release and re-arrest. He suggested possible connections between the accused and influential DMK personalities, claiming these associations were not thoroughly investigated.

The AIADMK leader criticized the police investigation, particularly the resignation of a key investigator. He projected confidence in his party's return to power in 2026, promising thorough accountability for all involved in the case.

