AIADMK Criticizes Handling of Anna University Assault Case
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes the handling of the Anna University sexual assault case, questioning the early release and subsequent re-arrest of A Gnanasekaran. Allegations of DMK affiliations and investigation pressure are dismissed by DMK, but Palaniswami vows for comprehensive justice if AIADMK returns to power.
The main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, has expressed approval of the court's decision to convict A Gnanasekaran in the Anna University sexual assault case. They assert that their efforts have been pivotal in securing justice for the victim.
Edappadi K Palaniswami, Leader of Opposition, questioned unresolved issues regarding Gnanasekaran's swift release and re-arrest. He suggested possible connections between the accused and influential DMK personalities, claiming these associations were not thoroughly investigated.
The AIADMK leader criticized the police investigation, particularly the resignation of a key investigator. He projected confidence in his party's return to power in 2026, promising thorough accountability for all involved in the case.
