AIADMK Criticizes Handling of Anna University Assault Case

The main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, has expressed approval of the court's decision to convict A Gnanasekaran in the Anna University sexual assault case. They assert that their efforts have been pivotal in securing justice for the victim.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Leader of Opposition, questioned unresolved issues regarding Gnanasekaran's swift release and re-arrest. He suggested possible connections between the accused and influential DMK personalities, claiming these associations were not thoroughly investigated.

The AIADMK leader criticized the police investigation, particularly the resignation of a key investigator. He projected confidence in his party's return to power in 2026, promising thorough accountability for all involved in the case.

