AIADMK Slams Tamil Nadu Government Over Teacher Protest Arrests

In a striking criticism, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has condemned the alleged house arrest of Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers Association (SSTA) leaders by the Tamil Nadu government. These leaders were involved in a protest demanding 'equal pay for equal work.'

Palaniswami accused the government of employing harsh measures by detaining the teachers and restricting their access to mobile phones. He highlighted that eight SSTA executives have been under house arrest since an early morning raid.

The AIADMK leader asserted that these repressive methods were intolerable and called for the immediate release of the detained teachers, holding the government accountable should any harm come to them. The protest stems from unresolved pay disparities affecting teachers appointed post-June 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)