Questioning the CBI's Summons: DMK's Annadurai Challenges Federal Investigation Approach

DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai voiced strong objections on Monday against the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) decision to summon TVK Chief and actor Vijay to Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede incident. Annadurai questioned the choice, arguing that since the incident occurred in Karur, it should be investigated locally rather than summoning individuals to the capital, as per criminal jurisprudence.

He highlighted the presence of CBI offices in Chennai, expressing confusion over the need to bring Vijay to Delhi, which raised questions about the federal nature of criminal investigations. "The incident happened in Karur. The FIR was registered in Karur. It's against criminal jurisprudence to summon them to Delhi," Annadurai stated in his criticism of the move.

The political milieu is rife with allegations that the CBI's actions might be politically motivated, especially with the 2026 Assembly elections on the horizon. Annadurai also questioned whether all involved medical workers will be summoned to Delhi, deeming it a "waste of time," and he amplified claims that the BJP is weaponising central agencies against opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)