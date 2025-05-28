Left Menu

Putin Advocates for a New Global Security Framework

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a new global security architecture based on principles of equality and indivisibility during an international security meeting attended by over 100 nations. Russia's unchanged stance emphasizes equal security guarantees for all states. National security officials from 120 countries are participating, including representatives from BRICS and SCO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the global community to rethink security frameworks by advocating for an architecture centered on equality and indivisibility. His remarks were made during a high-level international security gathering with participation from more than 100 nations.

Putin emphasized that Russia's position remains steadfast, seeking equal security assurances without compromising other countries' interests. The meeting attracted security officials from 120 countries, including those from influential groups such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Diplomatic efforts were highlighted with ongoing discussions regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressing the importance of negotiations over military conflict, while critiquing the West's stance on territorial integrity and self-determination.

