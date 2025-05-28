Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the global community to rethink security frameworks by advocating for an architecture centered on equality and indivisibility. His remarks were made during a high-level international security gathering with participation from more than 100 nations.

Putin emphasized that Russia's position remains steadfast, seeking equal security assurances without compromising other countries' interests. The meeting attracted security officials from 120 countries, including those from influential groups such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Diplomatic efforts were highlighted with ongoing discussions regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressing the importance of negotiations over military conflict, while critiquing the West's stance on territorial integrity and self-determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)