Strengthening Ties: India's Strategic Response and Growing Partnership with Italy
India delivered a decisive response to terrorism with targeted strikes in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India’s strengthening bilateral relations with Italy, noting the shared values and strategic interests that underpin their partnership. Italy’s support post-attack showcased global recognition of India’s right to defense.
- India
India executed a decisive response by dismantling terror hubs following the Pahalgam attack, underscoring its right to self-defense, a stance supported internationally, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Speaking at Italy's National Day event, Jaishankar praised Italy's support after the April 22 attack, which claimed 26 lives, emphasizing the strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.
The Indian minister noted the convergence of values between India and Italy, visible in initiatives like the G20, while highlighting ongoing collaborations in economic corridors, biofuels, and maritime security, driven by the Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) for 2025-29.
(With inputs from agencies.)
