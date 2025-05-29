Left Menu

Modi's Milestone: Gas Project Launch and Rally Energize Bengal

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 09:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal this Thursday, marking his first trip to the state following the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and setting the stage for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. During his visit, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a Rs 1,010-crore City Gas Distribution (CGD) project spanning Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts, followed by a public rally in Alipurduar.

The CGD project is expected to supply piped natural gas to over 2.5 lakh households and more than 100 commercial and industrial entities. Furthermore, the project includes establishing 19 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations, fulfilling minimum work programme targets. This initiative positions itself as a pivotal move towards providing reliable, eco-friendly, and cost-effective fuel supply, while also creating new employment opportunities in the region.

As political dynamics intensify in Bengal, with the BJP rallying to strengthen its position ahead of 2026 elections and addressing allegations by the ruling Trinamool Congress regarding central fund allocation, Modi's visit underscores strategic importance. State BJP leaders anticipate that the Prime Minister's address will invigorate the grassroots party structure in North Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

