K Kavitha Challenges BRS Allegations and Defends Party's Core Values

In a bold move, BRS MLC K Kavitha has voiced her displeasure over what she claims are deliberate attempts to merge the Telangana-rooted party with the BJP. Kavitha alleged that such a proposal was presented to her last year during her imprisonment connected to the Delhi Liquor Police scam case, which she firmly rejected.

The ongoing internal discord within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has gained attention following a leaked letter from Kavitha to her father and party chief, K Chandrasekhar Rao. Kavitha accused some party members of trying to damage her reputation and criticized their lack of support when she faced defamatory reports on social media and in vernacular media.

Kavitha emphasized the critical role of BRS as a protector of Telangana people's interests and dismissed the idea of merging with a national party. As tensions rise, questions linger about party unity, particularly with her brother and BRS Working President, K T Rama Rao, advocating for internal discussions instead of public debates.