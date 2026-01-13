Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made sensational claims that a high-ranking officer at Fort William, the Eastern Command headquarters, is allegedly engaging in political activities favoring the BJP. Banerjee insists this officer is leveraging military resources to conduct controversial actions linked to the revision of electoral rolls in the state.

In response, Governor CV Ananda Bose pledged to investigate the matter thoroughly, promising intervention should any impropriety be confirmed. This allegation has sparked intense political discourse, with opposition leaders demanding concrete evidence to support her claims.

The gravity of Banerjee's statements was highlighted by CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim, who urged the Chief Minister to address the issue formally by writing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Salim emphasized that political utilization of defense forces could pose severe implications, while the public anticipates clarity on these serious charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)