Envoys Present Credentials Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Envoys from six nations, including Turkiye and Bangladesh, presented their credentials to India's President Droupadi Murmu. The ceremony highlighted diplomatic challenges, such as tensions over Turkiye's stance during an India-Pakistan conflict and strained India-Bangladesh relations following political upheaval in Bangladesh and the rise of anti-minority violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:09 IST
In a notable diplomatic gathering, envoys from six countries, including Turkiye and Bangladesh, presented their credentials to Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event marked the start of new diplomatic engagements amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The ceremony was initially slated for May 15 but faced deferment due to Turkiye's support for Pakistan during a recent military conflict with India. Operation Sindoor, launched by Indian forces, aimed to dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan, leading to an understanding to cease military actions on May 10.

Further complicating diplomatic relations, India and Bangladesh face growing tensions. The political landscape in Bangladesh shifted dramatically after the escape of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid anti-government protests. The interim government's inability to curb violence against minorities, notably Hindus, has strained ties with India.

