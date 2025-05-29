Economic Distress Sparks Tragic Family Suicide in Panchkula

The tragic suicide of seven members of a family in Panchkula has drawn attention to the growing economic challenges faced by many in India. Former chief minister and Union minister Shanta Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a 'soul-shaking tragedy' that highlights the grim reality of economic distress in the country.

Kumar pointed to alarming suicide statistics, noting that 1.87 lakh Indians, including 15,000 students, died by suicide last year. Despite being one of the world's wealthiest nations, India has the highest suicide rate and significant economic inequality. He blamed this paradox for India's large population of poor and hungry people.

Citing unchecked population growth as a contributing factor to India's struggles, Kumar called for robust governmental measures to address issues ranging from deforestation to severe air pollution. However, he maintained optimism about India's future, expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to resolve pressing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)