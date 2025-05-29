Left Menu

Economic Distress Sparks Tragic Family Suicide in Panchkula

Former chief minister Shanta Kumar lamented the tragic suicide of seven family members in Panchkula, blaming economic distress. He highlighted alarming suicide statistics and economic inequality in India. While remaining optimistic about India's future under PM Modi, Kumar called for strong measures against population growth and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:06 IST
The tragic suicide of seven members of a family in Panchkula has drawn attention to the growing economic challenges faced by many in India. Former chief minister and Union minister Shanta Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a 'soul-shaking tragedy' that highlights the grim reality of economic distress in the country.

Kumar pointed to alarming suicide statistics, noting that 1.87 lakh Indians, including 15,000 students, died by suicide last year. Despite being one of the world's wealthiest nations, India has the highest suicide rate and significant economic inequality. He blamed this paradox for India's large population of poor and hungry people.

Citing unchecked population growth as a contributing factor to India's struggles, Kumar called for robust governmental measures to address issues ranging from deforestation to severe air pollution. However, he maintained optimism about India's future, expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to resolve pressing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

