Congress Restructures Telangana Unit with Key Committees
The Congress Party has announced the formation of new committees within its Telangana unit, including political affairs, advisory, delimitation, 'Samvidhan Bachao Programme', and disciplinary action committees to strengthen governance. Approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, these formations involve notable political figures and aim to bolster the party's organizational structure in the state.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to solidify its political strategy in Telangana, the Congress Party has established several crucial committees within the state's party organization. This reorganization aims at enhancing governance and operational efficiency.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has greenlit the formation of a robust 22-member political affairs committee. Notable members include AICC in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Telangana Congress chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, among other prominent figures in the state's political landscape.
In addition to the political affairs committee, Kharge also initiated the formation of a 15-member advisory committee and a seven-member delimitation committee chaired by Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy. Furthermore, a 16-member Samvidhan Bachao Programme committee and a six-member disciplinary action panel under Mallu Ravi's leadership have been established, underscoring the party's commitment to reinforcing its organizational framework in Telangana.
