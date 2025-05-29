Left Menu

Congress Restructures Telangana Unit with Key Committees

The Congress Party has announced the formation of new committees within its Telangana unit, including political affairs, advisory, delimitation, 'Samvidhan Bachao Programme', and disciplinary action committees to strengthen governance. Approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, these formations involve notable political figures and aim to bolster the party's organizational structure in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:06 IST
Congress Restructures Telangana Unit with Key Committees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to solidify its political strategy in Telangana, the Congress Party has established several crucial committees within the state's party organization. This reorganization aims at enhancing governance and operational efficiency.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has greenlit the formation of a robust 22-member political affairs committee. Notable members include AICC in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Telangana Congress chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, among other prominent figures in the state's political landscape.

In addition to the political affairs committee, Kharge also initiated the formation of a 15-member advisory committee and a seven-member delimitation committee chaired by Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy. Furthermore, a 16-member Samvidhan Bachao Programme committee and a six-member disciplinary action panel under Mallu Ravi's leadership have been established, underscoring the party's commitment to reinforcing its organizational framework in Telangana.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025