Boosting Defense: U.S. and Australia Discuss Strategic Spending

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has called on Australia to bolster its defense budget during discussions with Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles. The meeting in Singapore, part of the Shangri-La Dialogue, revolved around strengthening military ties and addressing key production targets for submarines under the AUKUS agreement.

The ministers highlighted the urgency of enhancing production rates of Virginia-class submarines to meet AUKUS objectives. Australia is set to allocate $2 billion towards U.S. submarine shipyards in preparation for acquiring three Virginia-class submarines by 2032. This project represents Australia's largest defense investment to date.

Despite a boost in defense spending, Hegseth urged Australia for further financial commitment, a sentiment echoed in Marles' post-meeting remarks. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, having announced a $50 billion defense increase over a decade, remains focused on maintaining strategic readiness amid rising global threats.