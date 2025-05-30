Indian Delegation Strengthens Ties with Latvia in Anti-Terror Initiative

In a significant diplomatic stride, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament and Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, spearheads an Indian parliamentary delegation mission to Latvia. Part of India's multi-party Operation Sindoor, the visit underscores the country's unwavering stance against terrorism.

The delegation is engaging in strategic dialogues with Latvia's Parliament members, foreign ministry officials, and thought leaders. Dr. Mittal expressed India's resolve to collaborate globally in counter-terrorism, noting Latvia's pivotal democratic role.

This inaugural high-level visit since India's Resident Mission opening in 2024 signifies a reinforced partnership, promoting concerted global efforts grounded in shared democratic values and security commitments.