Indian Delegation Strengthens Ties with Latvia in Anti-Terror Initiative

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal leads a multi-party Indian parliamentary delegation to Latvia, highlighting India's commitment to global anti-terrorism efforts. This visit strengthens bilateral ties and underscores the deepening strategic partnership, emphasizing India's zero tolerance towards terrorism and promoting global cooperation on security and democratic values.

In a significant diplomatic stride, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament and Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, spearheads an Indian parliamentary delegation mission to Latvia. Part of India's multi-party Operation Sindoor, the visit underscores the country's unwavering stance against terrorism.

The delegation is engaging in strategic dialogues with Latvia's Parliament members, foreign ministry officials, and thought leaders. Dr. Mittal expressed India's resolve to collaborate globally in counter-terrorism, noting Latvia's pivotal democratic role.

This inaugural high-level visit since India's Resident Mission opening in 2024 signifies a reinforced partnership, promoting concerted global efforts grounded in shared democratic values and security commitments.

