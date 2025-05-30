Power Struggle: PMK's Leadership Turmoil
Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK leader, asserts control following accusations by his father, PMK founder Dr. S Ramadoss, of lacking leadership skills. While maintaining his leadership legitimacy through official election recognition, Anbumani aims to steer PMK towards unity and development, directly opposing his father's critical claims at a district meeting.
- Country:
- India
In a bold assertion of authority, PMK leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss insisted on Friday that he remains in control of the party, following elections sanctioned by PMK's general council and acknowledged by the Election Commission of India.
The announcement came amidst familial discord, as his father, Dr. S Ramadoss, the party's founder, accused him of poor leadership and contravening party regulations. The younger Ramadoss responded by reaffirming his leadership position at a key district office-bearers meeting in Sholinganallur.
Despite the allegations, Anbumani emphasized unity and progress as the party's primary objectives, underscoring his commitment to Tamil Nadu's development and the PMK's foundational principles. He stressed that the party's strength lies in its members, not in individual leaders.
