PTI Supporters Sentenced for Violent Protests: 11 Convicted in Islamabad Court

In a recent development on Friday, a Pakistani court handed down sentences to 11 supporters of the imprisoned ex-premier Imran Khan's party, PTI, for their involvement in violent demonstrations last year. These incidents, which occurred on May 9, 2023, saw the damaging of public properties and assaults on defense facilities in protest against Khan's detention.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of the Anti-Terrorist Court found the individuals guilty of storming the Ramna police station in Islamabad, subsequently imposing a combined sentence of 27 years and a fine of Pakistani Rs 327,000. During the proceedings, the judge sternly remarked on the importance of law and order, warning that such attacks on national security institutions threaten the nation's stability.

Among those convicted was National Assembly member Abdul Latif from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who now faces a five-year disqualification. The court's decision further included individuals like Zariyab Khan, Muhammad Akram, and several others. This comes on the heels of December 2024 military court judgments that sentenced 85 civilians for similar charges stemming from the same events, underscoring the ongoing unrest linked to Khan's arrest in August 2023.

