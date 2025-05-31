Serbia's Youth Demand Change: Protests Call for Early Elections

On Friday, thousands gathered in Serbia's capital, demanding early elections amid months of anti-corruption protests shaking President Aleksandar Vucic's populist rule.

The protest, led by university students, follows a fatal train station canopy collapse on November 1 in the north, killing 16, and allegedly linked to corrupt infrastructure projects.

Serbia seeks EU entry, but protests highlight issues like governance and democratic freedom. Vucic suggests possible elections despite earlier dismissals. Marchers in Belgrade called for change, with plans for nationwide demonstrations continuing.