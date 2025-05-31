Serbia's Youth Demand Change: Protests Call for Early Elections
Serbia witnesses thousands rally for early elections as part of the persistent anti-corruption protests sparked by a deadly train station canopy collapse. University students lead the charge, holding the government accountable for alleged corruption, while President Vucic hints at the possibility of elections.
On Friday, thousands gathered in Serbia's capital, demanding early elections amid months of anti-corruption protests shaking President Aleksandar Vucic's populist rule.
The protest, led by university students, follows a fatal train station canopy collapse on November 1 in the north, killing 16, and allegedly linked to corrupt infrastructure projects.
Serbia seeks EU entry, but protests highlight issues like governance and democratic freedom. Vucic suggests possible elections despite earlier dismissals. Marchers in Belgrade called for change, with plans for nationwide demonstrations continuing.
