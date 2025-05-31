Left Menu

Serbia's Youth Demand Change: Protests Call for Early Elections

Serbia witnesses thousands rally for early elections as part of the persistent anti-corruption protests sparked by a deadly train station canopy collapse. University students lead the charge, holding the government accountable for alleged corruption, while President Vucic hints at the possibility of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 31-05-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 02:01 IST
Serbia's Youth Demand Change: Protests Call for Early Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

On Friday, thousands gathered in Serbia's capital, demanding early elections amid months of anti-corruption protests shaking President Aleksandar Vucic's populist rule.

The protest, led by university students, follows a fatal train station canopy collapse on November 1 in the north, killing 16, and allegedly linked to corrupt infrastructure projects.

Serbia seeks EU entry, but protests highlight issues like governance and democratic freedom. Vucic suggests possible elections despite earlier dismissals. Marchers in Belgrade called for change, with plans for nationwide demonstrations continuing.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025