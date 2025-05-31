U.S. Urges Indo-Pacific Allies to Boost Defense as China Threat Looms

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stark warning about the imminent threat posed by China, urging Indo-Pacific allies to boost their defense budgets. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Hegseth emphasized the critical importance of the region to the United States' strategic plans.

Hegseth condemned China's assertive stance on Taiwan, cautioning that any aggressive move would have devastating repercussions globally and regionally. The Indo-Pacific region faces an evolving security landscape, Hegseth argued, which necessitates a robust response from aligned nations.

While some allies may bristle at the suggestion of increased spending, Hegseth's comments underscore the broader geopolitical shifts occurring, with the U.S. requesting more engagement from partners even as it realigns its focus towards Asia amidst threats like North Korea.

