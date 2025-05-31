Left Menu

Sindoor: Symbol of Valour and Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted 'sindoor' as a symbol of bravery after India's operation against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. The operation showcased women's power, with the government pushing for female empowerment through initiatives like the Women's Reservation Bill. Modi praised historic and contemporary female figures for their contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared 'sindoor' a symbol of valor after India's decisive action in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He cautioned Pakistan that aggression will be met with stronger retaliation.

Operation Sindoor, the largest anti-terror mission in India's history, reflects the country's strength and culture. Modi emphasized the importance of empowering women through legislative initiatives and highlighted recent strides by Indian women in defense and exploration.

The prime minister honored historical female figures and announced commemorations, stressing the significance of protecting heritage and promoting gender equality in governance and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

