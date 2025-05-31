Sindoor: Symbol of Valour and Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared 'sindoor' a symbol of valor after India's decisive action in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He cautioned Pakistan that aggression will be met with stronger retaliation.

Operation Sindoor, the largest anti-terror mission in India's history, reflects the country's strength and culture. Modi emphasized the importance of empowering women through legislative initiatives and highlighted recent strides by Indian women in defense and exploration.

The prime minister honored historical female figures and announced commemorations, stressing the significance of protecting heritage and promoting gender equality in governance and defense.

