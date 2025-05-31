Tensions Escalate: Iran's Nuclear Ambitions Under Scrutiny

Iran has expanded its uranium inventory, now enriched to levels close to that required for nuclear arms, according to a report by the UN's nuclear oversight body. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has urged Tehran to change course and collaborate with its investigation.

The report notes Iran possesses 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60 percent, marking a considerable increase from earlier figures. This revelations comes as discussions between Iran and the US over a nuclear deal continue.

This escalation is drawing international attention, with countries such as Israel warning of Iran's intentions, while the IAEA seeks greater cooperation from Tehran regarding uranium traces at undeclared sites.