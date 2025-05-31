Tensions Escalate: Iran's Nuclear Ambitions Under Scrutiny
Iran has significantly increased its uranium stockpile enriched to near weapons-grade levels, prompting concerns from the IAEA. The UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to comply with its investigations. This development comes amid ongoing talks between Tehran and Washington over a potential nuclear deal, and raises alarms internationally.
- Country:
- Austria
Iran has expanded its uranium inventory, now enriched to levels close to that required for nuclear arms, according to a report by the UN's nuclear oversight body. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has urged Tehran to change course and collaborate with its investigation.
The report notes Iran possesses 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60 percent, marking a considerable increase from earlier figures. This revelations comes as discussions between Iran and the US over a nuclear deal continue.
This escalation is drawing international attention, with countries such as Israel warning of Iran's intentions, while the IAEA seeks greater cooperation from Tehran regarding uranium traces at undeclared sites.
