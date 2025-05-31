Left Menu

Congress Demands Transparency on Aircraft Losses: The Truth Behind the Conflict

Congress is seeking transparency from the government on aircraft losses suffered during a recent conflict with Pakistan. Despite Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan's acknowledgment of losses, he dismissed claims by Pakistan of downing six Indian jets. The opposition emphasizes accountability and supports the armed forces.

The Congress party has urged the government to disclose details about the aircraft losses during the recent conflict with Pakistan. This call for transparency follows Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan's admission of aircraft losses, which he insisted was unconnected to Islamabad's claims of downing six Indian jets.

Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the need for government accountability, especially after the Chief of Defence Staff's comments. He stressed that the demand is not about questioning patriotism, but about ensuring transparency and accountability in a democracy.

Congress lauds the Indian armed forces for their dedication and achievements. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh reflected on the 1999 Kargil Review Committee, questioning if a similar review would be initiated by the Modi government. Gen Chauhan, appearing on Bloomberg TV, emphasized learning from tactical errors to prevent future losses.

