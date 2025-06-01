U.S.-EU Tariff Talks: Balancing Power and Uncertainty

In a recent interview, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick minimized concerns over the impact of legal battles surrounding U.S. tariffs on ongoing negotiations with the European Union. Lutnick dismissed a claim by an EU official that the U.S. legal uncertainty granted the EU additional leverage.

The discussion follows a U.S. trade court's decision to block most of President Donald Trump's tariffs, citing that he exceeded his authority. However, a subsequent federal appeals court ruling allowed the tariffs to remain while an appeal is considered. Despite these legal hurdles, Lutnick asserts that negotiations are progressing.

President Trump has threatened to impose substantial tariffs on European goods, which he temporarily postponed to allow negotiations. In light of China's steel production, the administration justifies its stance on tariffs as necessary for protecting national security and ensuring a robust U.S. steel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)