BJP's J P Nadda Lauds Deendayal Upadhyaya's Ideology and Its Modern Influence

BJP President J P Nadda emphasized the importance of Indian thought in developing national ideology, crediting Deendayal Upadhyaya's integral humanism. Nadda highlighted Upadhyaya's influence on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, focusing on self-reliance and economic growth, benefitting the underprivileged and advancing women's welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 22:02 IST
On Sunday, BJP President J P Nadda emphasized the paramount importance of embracing Indian thought in shaping national ideology, drawing from Deendayal Upadhyaya's integral humanism. Speaking at an event held by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation and PPRC, Nadda lauded Upadhyaya's pivotal three-in-one role as a thinker, leader, and organizer.

Nadda highlighted how Upadhyaya's ideology was swiftly adopted by the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and has since become the Bharatiya Janata Party's ideological cornerstone. He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being inspired by Upadhyaya's ideals and implementing them to enhance national self-reliance and economic strength.

India's ascent as the world's fourth-largest economy, with significant advances in electronic gadget exports and domestic production, was attributed to Upadhyaya's influence. Nadda emphasized Modi's dedication to raising the welfare of the underprivileged, providing essential food supplies, advancing women's sanitation facilities, and promoting self-sufficiency across various sectors.

