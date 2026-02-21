India's Semiconductor Revolution: A Step Towards Technological Self-Reliance

In a pivotal moment for India's electronics industry, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced transformative growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The surge in electronics manufacturing soared to Rs 12 lakh crore, positioning it as India's third-largest export sector.

At the HCL-Foxconn Joint Venture's groundbreaking ceremony in Jewar, Vaishnaw praised the Prime Minister's efforts over 11.5 years, establishing India as an electronics powerhouse. With the new facility, India aims to harness semiconductor technology, boosting various manufacturing sectors on this strategic site.

Prime Minister Modi, via video conference, contributed to the launch of the HCL-Foxconn project - India Chip Pvt. Ltd. The initiative underscores India's dedication to becoming a global leader in high-end electronics and equipping domestic manufacturing with advanced capabilities, injecting over Rs 3,700 crore in investment.

This Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility will aid key industries such as mobile devices and automotive electronics, supporting India's goal to minimize import dependence. It promises job creation for thousands, enhancing India's footprint in the global semiconductor sphere and building a self-reliant manufacturing ecosystem.

