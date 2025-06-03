Secret Documents Reveal New Insights into Indo-Pak Surgical Strikes
A new Pakistani document reveals details of Indian precision strikes on Pakistani targets during recent clashes. It lists previously unknown strike locations and highlights Pakistan's response to India's Operation Sindoor. The operations aimed to dismantle terror infrastructure and escalated until a ceasefire was agreed on May 10.
In a significant development, a newly released Pakistani document has unveiled previously undisclosed details of India's precision strikes during last month's Indo-Pak clashes. The document lists seven previously unknown targets, expanding public knowledge about the scale and reach of India's strategic operations.
The report indicates that Indian forces targeted sites in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Peshawar, and Sindh's Hyderabad, among others. This was part of India's Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for a terror attack in Pahalgam, showcasing India's commitment to addressing cross-border terrorism decisively.
Following these strikes, Pakistan launched its counter-operation, leading to a standoff that saw substantial damage on both sides until diplomatic intervention led to an agreement halting all military actions on May 10, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announcing a ceasefire.
