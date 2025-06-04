U.S.-China Relations: Navigating a Critical Juncture

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for the United States to foster conducive conditions to restore bilateral relations, during a meeting with the U.S. ambassador to Beijing. Wang reiterated China's commitment to previously agreed trade talks, but expressed regret over recent U.S. measures deemed 'negative' by Beijing.

Wang highlighted that relations are at a pivotal point, emphasizing dialogue and cooperation as the only viable paths forward. Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador David Perdue reaffirmed President Donald Trump's focus on trade, fentanyl, and immigration issues, stressing the significance of communication in U.S.-China relations.

Amid a temporary truce lowering tariffs, unresolved issues continue to simmer, primarily concerning China's economic practices. Both governments are set for high-level discussions, aiming to resolve disputes over critical minerals and other trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)