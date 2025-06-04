Left Menu

South Korea's Gender Divide: Women Voters Propel Liberal Win

Young women in South Korea played a pivotal role in electing President Lee Jae-myung, highlighting the gender division in politics. While most women supported Lee, many young men favored conservative opponents. The election reflects ongoing gender issues, including the significant pay gap and controversies over the gender equality ministry.

In South Korea's recent election, young women were instrumental in securing victory for liberal President Lee Jae-myung, starkly illustrating the nation's gender divide in political preferences. While 58% of women in their 20s and 57% in their 30s voted for Lee, many young men supported conservative contenders.

The gender gap in South Korean politics persists against a backdrop of broader societal issues, such as the worst gender pay gap in the OECD, with women earning about two-thirds of men's income. This inequality has spurred backlash among young men, partly due to perceptions of reverse discrimination and compulsory military service for men.

President Lee plans to expand the role of the gender equality ministry, although he faces criticism for a lack of vocal support for anti-discrimination legislation. Activists, like the Korea Women's Political Network, urge him to prioritize gender equality policies, especially given the absence of female candidates in the presidential race for the first time in 18 years.

