U-Turn on Winter Fuel Payments: More Pensioners to Benefit
British finance minister Rachel Reeves confirmed that more pensioners will receive winter fuel payments this winter, reversing previous cuts. The decision follows public criticism and political pressure after Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government initially reduced the payments. Wealthier pensioners will still be excluded from receiving these subsidies.
British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced on Wednesday that more pensioners will receive winter fuel payments this winter. This follows a government U-turn on earlier decisions to cut the payments, which had drawn criticism and impacted voter support for the ruling party.
Originally, cuts to the payments were announced shortly after Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government took office in July 2024. The payments, which assist older people with winter heating bills, are valued between 200-300 pounds ($270-405). The cuts were identified as a factor in the party's decreased support in local elections.
The reversal means a broader segment of pensioners will receive the payments, though exclusions for wealthier pensioners will remain. Pension minister Torsten Bell clarified that a universal winter fuel payment is not currently being considered.
