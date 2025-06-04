Left Menu

Indigenous Arsenal Shines in Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the strength of indigenous weapons during Operation Sindoor, prioritizing 'Make in India' defense initiatives. In a council meeting, he encouraged ministers to strive for high goals and recognized ministry achievements. The meeting also included condolences for the Bengaluru stampede victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:38 IST
In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the prowess of indigenous weaponry during the recently accomplished Operation Sindoor, affirming their world-class capabilities. Chairing the Union Council of Ministers meeting, Modi emphasized that 'Make in India' defense projects are crucial for the government's agenda.

The Prime Minister urged his ministers to set lofty targets and work diligently to realize these objectives. A presentation highlighted Operation Sindoor's strategic success, noting Pakistan's acknowledgment of the substantial damage incurred. The meeting also included discussions on various ministers' achievements over the past year.

Additionally, the council expressed condolences for the victims of the Bengaluru stampede, marking the gathering as the first post-Operation Sindoor meeting. Celebrations of the Modi government's first anniversary in its third term are set to spotlight these accomplishments.

