Prashant Kishor Targets Lalu Prasad Yadav over Bihar Leadership Ambitions

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj party, criticized former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav for his aspirations for his son Tejaswhi to become Bihar's leader despite lacking academic credentials. Kishor's comments come amid the 'Bihar Badlav Yatra' as citizens express frustration over corruption and employment issues.

Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique, Jan Suraaj party's founder, Prashant Kishor, targeted Lalu Prasad Yadav's ambitions for his son Tejaswhi's leadership role in Bihar, despite Tejaswhi's education not surpassing the ninth grade. Kishor remarked on the disparity between Lalu's aspirations for his son and the challenges common people face in securing employment after graduation.

Addressing a public gathering in Bihar's Saran, Kishor commented, "We should learn from Lalu Prasad Yadav how to care for children. Despite Tejaswhi not clearing the ninth class, Lalu Yadav aspires for him to be Bihar's king." Kishor emphasized that his remarks were not complaints but praise for Lalu Yadav's parental dedication. His presence in Saran is part of the ongoing 'Bihar Badlav Yatra'.

Amid widespread public discontent over corruption and employment issues, Kishor highlighted the collective aspirations for change in Bihar. "The people here aren't my kin or cast affiliates," Kishor told reporters, stressing the shared frustration against corruption. The Bihar elections are anticipated for later this year, poised as a contest between the NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

