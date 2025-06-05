Trump and Musk: A Billionaire Breakup
In a recent statement, President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with Elon Musk, who has criticized Trump's major legislative bill. Trump suggested Musk misses his presidency and has a 'Trump derangement syndrome'. The rift was highlighted amidst Musk's social media criticisms.
Updated: 05-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:01 IST
President Donald Trump expressed disappointment on Thursday over Elon Musk's public criticism of his major legislative achievement.
Addressing reporters in the Oval Office, Trump implied that Musk misses his presidency and suffers from "Trump derangement syndrome." The comments followed Musk's online tirade against Trump's signature bill.
Musk's criticism suggested the bill could exacerbate the federal deficit, further straining the relationship with the former president.
