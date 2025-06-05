Left Menu

Trump and Musk: A Billionaire Breakup

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with Elon Musk, who has criticized Trump's major legislative bill. Trump suggested Musk misses his presidency and has a 'Trump derangement syndrome'. The rift was highlighted amidst Musk's social media criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:01 IST
Trump and Musk: A Billionaire Breakup
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump expressed disappointment on Thursday over Elon Musk's public criticism of his major legislative achievement.

Addressing reporters in the Oval Office, Trump implied that Musk misses his presidency and suffers from "Trump derangement syndrome." The comments followed Musk's online tirade against Trump's signature bill.

Musk's criticism suggested the bill could exacerbate the federal deficit, further straining the relationship with the former president.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025