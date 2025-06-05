Netanyahu's Covert Alliances with Palestinian Clans Against Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed the activation of Palestinian clans in Gaza to combat Hamas, based on security advice. The decision faced criticism from political opponents for arming unofficial groups. Among these clans, the Abu Shabab group is reportedly aiding Israel-backed aid distributions in southern Gaza.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel has collaborated with local Palestinian clans in Gaza to challenge Hamas's influence. This strategic move, revealed via a video on his X account, aims to protect Israeli soldiers' lives based on counsel from security officials.
Netanyahu's decision, however, drew criticism from political rivals, who warned against arming unofficial groups within Gaza. The involvement of these clans comes amid existing tensions, as some have historically clashed with Hamas.
A notable group taking part is the Abu Shabab clan, which has recently claimed its fighters are protecting aid shipments under a new distribution mechanism supported by Israel in southern Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nippon Steel's $14.9 Billion Bid Faces National Security Review
Two Israeli embassy staff members killed in shooting near Jewish museum in Washington, AP reports quoting Homeland Security secretary.
Intensified Security Operations in Kashmir: A Battle Against Terror
Strategic Success: Top Maoist Leader Basavaraju Eliminated by Security Forces
China's National Security Under Scrutiny: A Complex Blend of Power and Paradoxes