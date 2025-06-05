Netanyahu's Covert Alliances with Palestinian Clans Against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel has collaborated with local Palestinian clans in Gaza to challenge Hamas's influence. This strategic move, revealed via a video on his X account, aims to protect Israeli soldiers' lives based on counsel from security officials.

Netanyahu's decision, however, drew criticism from political rivals, who warned against arming unofficial groups within Gaza. The involvement of these clans comes amid existing tensions, as some have historically clashed with Hamas.

A notable group taking part is the Abu Shabab clan, which has recently claimed its fighters are protecting aid shipments under a new distribution mechanism supported by Israel in southern Gaza.

