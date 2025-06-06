Political Strife and International Intrigue: Sachin Pilot Critiques Rajasthan Governance

Sachin Pilot, a prominent Congress leader, has criticized the BJP-led Rajasthan government, stating it has lost control due to internal conflicts. He alleges that the current administration is manipulating electoral processes, including the arbitrary delimitation of municipal bodies.

Pilot also praised the military's efforts in Operation Sindoor, an initiative already mired in controversy over claims of third-party mediation. He paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the conflict.

Adding to the controversy, Pilot commented on the India-Pakistan ceasefire, unexpectedly announced by U.S. President Trump. Pilot suggested that the central government's silence on Trump's claims indicates tacit agreement, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.