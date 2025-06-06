Left Menu

Thackerays' Potential Alliance: Maharashtra's Political Twist

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray hints at a potential alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, suggesting the possibility of reconciliation after a long-standing estrangement. Both parties emphasize focusing on Maharashtra's interests over minor issues. Key figures suggest meaningful dialogue over publicity stunts for future tie-ups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:32 IST
In a recent development, Uddhav Thackeray, head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), hinted at the potential for a political alliance with his cousin Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. The remarks have sparked widespread speculation about reconciliation between the cousins after nearly two decades of separation.

The former chief minister assured reporters that there is no confusion among party workers regarding this potential alignment. Emphasizing the importance of Maharashtra's interests, both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray signal readiness to move beyond past grievances.

However, MNS leader Amit Thackeray stressed that successful alliances are achieved through direct conversations rather than media statements, urging both leaders to engage in meaningful discussions for any potential coalition.

