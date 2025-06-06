Caste Politics and Disqualifications: Unraveling the Abbas Ansari Saga

A political storm brews as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses the Uttar Pradesh government of wielding caste bias in politics. The disqualification of SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari sparks the debate, with Yadav alleging deliberate exclusion due to Ansari's recent conviction.

Ansari, son of infamous gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, faces a two-year prison sentence after a hate speech conviction. This resulted in his disqualification from the Mau Sadar assembly seat, a move that Yadav deems intentional, with political undertones linked to past remarks by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Amidst the legal implications under the Representation of the People Act, which mandates disqualification for such sentences, Yadav challenges the BJP's stance on accountability, questioning why similar actions aren't taken against government officials for their provocative statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)