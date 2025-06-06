Left Menu

Caste Politics and Disqualifications: Unraveling the Abbas Ansari Saga

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accuses the Uttar Pradesh government of caste bias following the disqualification of SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari from the state assembly. Ansari, convicted in a hate speech case, had his membership terminated under the law requiring disqualification for sentences of two years or more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm brews as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses the Uttar Pradesh government of wielding caste bias in politics. The disqualification of SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari sparks the debate, with Yadav alleging deliberate exclusion due to Ansari's recent conviction.

Ansari, son of infamous gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, faces a two-year prison sentence after a hate speech conviction. This resulted in his disqualification from the Mau Sadar assembly seat, a move that Yadav deems intentional, with political undertones linked to past remarks by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Amidst the legal implications under the Representation of the People Act, which mandates disqualification for such sentences, Yadav challenges the BJP's stance on accountability, questioning why similar actions aren't taken against government officials for their provocative statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

