Detained American Citizen Joseph Tater Returns from Russia

Joseph Tater, a U.S. citizen detained in Moscow last August, has left Russia after facing charges of abusing hotel staff. Tater denied these accusations and was diagnosed with a mental disorder, leading to his hospitalization. He could have faced up to five years in prison if convicted.

Updated: 06-06-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:44 IST
Joseph Tater, a U.S. citizen who was detained in Moscow last year, has safely returned to the United States, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

Originally accused of mistreating staff at a Moscow hotel, Tater faced potential imprisonment of up to five years, a claim he firmly denied.

Following his arrest, Tater was diagnosed with a mental disorder and was subsequently hospitalized in April, marking the closure of a tense international incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

