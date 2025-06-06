Detained American Citizen Joseph Tater Returns from Russia

Joseph Tater, a U.S. citizen who was detained in Moscow last year, has safely returned to the United States, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

Originally accused of mistreating staff at a Moscow hotel, Tater faced potential imprisonment of up to five years, a claim he firmly denied.

Following his arrest, Tater was diagnosed with a mental disorder and was subsequently hospitalized in April, marking the closure of a tense international incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)