Detained American Citizen Joseph Tater Returns from Russia
Joseph Tater, a U.S. citizen detained in Moscow last August, has left Russia after facing charges of abusing hotel staff. Tater denied these accusations and was diagnosed with a mental disorder, leading to his hospitalization. He could have faced up to five years in prison if convicted.
Joseph Tater, a U.S. citizen who was detained in Moscow last year, has safely returned to the United States, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.
Originally accused of mistreating staff at a Moscow hotel, Tater faced potential imprisonment of up to five years, a claim he firmly denied.
Following his arrest, Tater was diagnosed with a mental disorder and was subsequently hospitalized in April, marking the closure of a tense international incident.
