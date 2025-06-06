Sharp Decline in Fentanyl Trafficking from Mexico

Since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January, fentanyl trafficking from Mexico to the United States has seen a significant reduction of around 40%, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Despite this notable decline, President Trump has maintained that fentanyl trafficking remains a major concern, which has been a driving factor behind his decision to impose tariffs on Mexico. These measures come into play even though many fentanyl shipments continue to enter the United States unaffected, thanks to a trilateral trade agreement.

The discussion over fentanyl trafficking and its economic implications continues to be a point of political tension between the two nations.