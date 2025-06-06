Sharp Decline in Fentanyl Trafficking from Mexico
Fentanyl trafficking from Mexico to the U.S. has reduced by 40% since President Trump's inauguration. This decline is noted by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Despite the drop, Trump still uses trafficking as a reason to impose tariffs on Mexico, though some shipments remain unaffected by trade agreements.
Since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January, fentanyl trafficking from Mexico to the United States has seen a significant reduction of around 40%, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
Despite this notable decline, President Trump has maintained that fentanyl trafficking remains a major concern, which has been a driving factor behind his decision to impose tariffs on Mexico. These measures come into play even though many fentanyl shipments continue to enter the United States unaffected, thanks to a trilateral trade agreement.
The discussion over fentanyl trafficking and its economic implications continues to be a point of political tension between the two nations.
ALSO READ
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid
Ramaphosa's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Tensions with Trump
House Speaker Mike Johnson Pushes Forward Trump's Contentious Tax Bill
Tension in the Oval Office: Trump Confronts Ramaphosa with False Genocide Claims
Trump's Tax Bill Sparks Tension Amidst Republican Divide