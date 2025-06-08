Chirag Paswan Sets Stage for Bihar Assembly Campaign

Chirag Paswan, Union Minister and scion of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, has thrown his hat in the ring for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Ara, Bhojpur district, Paswan reiterated his dedication to Bihar and emphasized that it is up to the state's populace to choose his electoral battleground. He vowed to strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar by contesting all 243 Assembly seats, while downplaying any chief ministerial aspirations.

Paswan also spoke out against what he described as a smear campaign by family members and countered Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Bihar's crime rates, crediting the NDA for improving the state's governance and development.

