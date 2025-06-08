Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Sets Stage for Bihar Assembly Campaign

Chirag Paswan, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader, announced his candidacy for the Bihar assembly elections, emphasizing his commitment to the state and its people. Speaking at a rally, Paswan distanced himself from chief ministerial ambitions and vowed to strengthen the NDA's presence across all 243 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:27 IST
Chirag Paswan Sets Stage for Bihar Assembly Campaign
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

Chirag Paswan, Union Minister and scion of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, has thrown his hat in the ring for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Ara, Bhojpur district, Paswan reiterated his dedication to Bihar and emphasized that it is up to the state's populace to choose his electoral battleground. He vowed to strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar by contesting all 243 Assembly seats, while downplaying any chief ministerial aspirations.

Paswan also spoke out against what he described as a smear campaign by family members and countered Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Bihar's crime rates, crediting the NDA for improving the state's governance and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025