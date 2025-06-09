Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Signals Possible Reunion for Maharashtra's Cause

Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) expresses readiness to collaborate with any party that prioritizes Maharashtra's interests and Marathi people. This comes as talks arise about a potential reunion with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, led by his cousin Raj Thackeray, focusing on collective goals over past differences.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has opened the door to alliances with any party committed to safeguarding the interests of Maharashtra and its Marathi-speaking populace. His comments come amid rumors of a possible rapprochement between Uddhav Thackeray's faction and the rival Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by his cousin Raj Thackeray.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Aaditya accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of undermining Mumbai and Maharashtra, claiming the state has suffered under its rule. 'We are ready to partner with any entity that works to defend Maharashtra's interests and supports the Marathi manoos,' he stated, suggesting the potential for alliances beyond traditional party lines.

Speculation of reconciliation between the Thackeray cousins has been fueled by recent public declarations. Both have signaled a readiness to overlook minor disputes for the greater cause of Maharashtra, suggesting a thaw in relations nearly two decades after their split.

