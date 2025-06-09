Aaditya Thackeray Signals Possible Reunion for Maharashtra's Cause

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has opened the door to alliances with any party committed to safeguarding the interests of Maharashtra and its Marathi-speaking populace. His comments come amid rumors of a possible rapprochement between Uddhav Thackeray's faction and the rival Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by his cousin Raj Thackeray.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Aaditya accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of undermining Mumbai and Maharashtra, claiming the state has suffered under its rule. 'We are ready to partner with any entity that works to defend Maharashtra's interests and supports the Marathi manoos,' he stated, suggesting the potential for alliances beyond traditional party lines.

Speculation of reconciliation between the Thackeray cousins has been fueled by recent public declarations. Both have signaled a readiness to overlook minor disputes for the greater cause of Maharashtra, suggesting a thaw in relations nearly two decades after their split.

(With inputs from agencies.)