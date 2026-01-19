Left Menu

Youth Congress condemns police action during Kashmiri Pandits' protest in Jammu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:03 IST
The Indian Youth Congress on Monday condemned the police action during a protest by Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu, alleging excessive force and demanding strict action against the personnel involved, according to a statement issued here.

Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib said the police action during the protest on Sunday was disturbing, highlighting the pain of decades-long displacement suffered by the community.

He alleged that a protester, identified as Ajay Sadhu, was assaulted by police personnel and pushed off a bridge, resulting in fractures in both legs and serious injuries, the statement read. Chib said seeking legitimate rights through peaceful protest could not be treated as a crime in a democratic country, urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure accountability, prevent recurrence of such incidents and bring those responsible to justice at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

