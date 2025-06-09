Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Argentina's Milei Takes Aim at Spain's Sanchez Again

At a recent Madrid Economic Forum, Argentina's President Javier Milei ignited diplomatic tensions with his remarks targeting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Referring to him as the 'local bandit,' Milei did not shy away from his controversial style despite previous fallout.

Sanchez's office opted to remain silent on the matter. Since his 2023 election win, Milei, a libertarian and former television pundit, has been no stranger to controversy with acts like destroying a central bank pinata on TV.

Last May, Milei drew criticism for labeling Sanchez's wife, Begona Gomez, 'corrupt.' This led to Spain withdrawing its ambassador temporarily. Despite the tensions, Argentina maintained diplomatic presence in Madrid, while allegations against Gomez remain under investigation.

