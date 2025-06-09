Prashant Kishor Urges Clarity on Maharashtra Poll Allegations
Prashant Kishor calls for the Election Commission to address doubts raised by Rahul Gandhi about the fairness of Maharashtra assembly polls. Kishor emphasizes the necessity for transparency in electoral processes to maintain public trust in democracy, urging the EC to address Gandhi's allegations thoroughly.
Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has issued a call for the Election Commission to clarify responses to allegations surrounding the Maharashtra assembly elections, as voiced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Gandhi recently authored an article expressing concerns over the integrity of the elections, which he believed were unfairly conducted—resulting in a decisive win for the NDA.
Kishor, while acknowledging his past association with the Congress, stressed the importance of transparency in the electoral process to uphold democratic principles, asserting that the EC should alleviate any public doubts by addressing these allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
