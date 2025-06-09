Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Urges Clarity on Maharashtra Poll Allegations

Prashant Kishor calls for the Election Commission to address doubts raised by Rahul Gandhi about the fairness of Maharashtra assembly polls. Kishor emphasizes the necessity for transparency in electoral processes to maintain public trust in democracy, urging the EC to address Gandhi's allegations thoroughly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:55 IST
Prashant Kishor Urges Clarity on Maharashtra Poll Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has issued a call for the Election Commission to clarify responses to allegations surrounding the Maharashtra assembly elections, as voiced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi recently authored an article expressing concerns over the integrity of the elections, which he believed were unfairly conducted—resulting in a decisive win for the NDA.

Kishor, while acknowledging his past association with the Congress, stressed the importance of transparency in the electoral process to uphold democratic principles, asserting that the EC should alleviate any public doubts by addressing these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025