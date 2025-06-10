Left Menu

Tehran Talks: The Tough Negotiations

U.S. President Donald Trump described Iran as a tough negotiator in ongoing nuclear deal discussions. He also talked about Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirming that talks would continue by the week's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 02:35 IST
Tehran Talks: The Tough Negotiations

U.S. President Donald Trump has labeled Iran as a tough negotiator amidst the ongoing talks for a nuclear deal. Speaking at an economic event in the White House, Trump indicated significant work continues with Iran, describing the country as formidable in negotiation tactics.

In related developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his discussions with Trump, revealing that the President assured him that negotiations concerning Iran would advance at the end of the week. The statement came from the prime minister's office, emphasizing continued diplomatic engagements.

The talks, which hold international significance, underscore a critical period in U.S.-Iran relations, with Israel maintaining a keen interest as discussions proceed. Trump's comments highlight the complexities of international diplomacy in addressing nuclear capabilities and regional security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025