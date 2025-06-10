Tehran Talks: The Tough Negotiations
U.S. President Donald Trump described Iran as a tough negotiator in ongoing nuclear deal discussions. He also talked about Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirming that talks would continue by the week's end.
U.S. President Donald Trump has labeled Iran as a tough negotiator amidst the ongoing talks for a nuclear deal. Speaking at an economic event in the White House, Trump indicated significant work continues with Iran, describing the country as formidable in negotiation tactics.
In related developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his discussions with Trump, revealing that the President assured him that negotiations concerning Iran would advance at the end of the week. The statement came from the prime minister's office, emphasizing continued diplomatic engagements.
The talks, which hold international significance, underscore a critical period in U.S.-Iran relations, with Israel maintaining a keen interest as discussions proceed. Trump's comments highlight the complexities of international diplomacy in addressing nuclear capabilities and regional security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
