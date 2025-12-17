Markets React as Mixed U.S. Jobs Report Sparks Rate Cut Debate

Global markets experienced fluctuations as investors analyzed mixed signals from the latest U.S. jobs report. Despite an increase of 64,000 nonfarm jobs in November, confusion persists due to the aftermath of a prolonged government shutdown. An increase in the unemployment rate to 4.6% added to market uncertainties.

The Federal Reserve's recent rate cut and its future monetary policy stance remain under intense scrutiny. While some investors hope for further cuts due to sluggish wage growth, others anticipate stable rates. Treasury yields fell, with the 10-year note dropping to 4.147%, as investors grappled with these economic signals.

Oil prices also declined, reflecting concerns over oversupply, as the potential for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal grew. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar weakened post-report, and central banks worldwide prepared for upcoming meetings. As markets seek clarity, investors await more data to guide their decisions.

