Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Dips Amid Mixed Jobs Data and Global Central Bank Decisions

The U.S. dollar fell against major currencies after stronger-than-expected job growth data implied caution from the Federal Reserve in cutting interest rates. The dollar index experienced consecutive losses, while various global central banks focused on upcoming monetary policy decisions, influencing currency movements worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:22 IST
U.S. Dollar Dips Amid Mixed Jobs Data and Global Central Bank Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar slipped against major currencies on Tuesday following the release of delayed economic data that displayed unexpected strength in job growth. The figures indicated that the Federal Reserve might hold off on further interest rate cuts in the near term. The employment report showed an addition of 64,000 jobs in November, outperforming the 105,000 jobs loss in October.

This news came after a 43-day U.S. federal government shutdown delayed the employment report. The greenback dropped against peers, losing 0.26% to 0.79435 against the Swiss franc. Analysts noted mixed data, with hiring slightly better than expected, yet unemployment ticked up from 4.4% to 4.6%, capturing the Fed's attention.

Amid these dynamics, central banks worldwide prepared for policy meetings. The European Central Bank maintained interest rates, while the Bank of England faced a challenging vote. Concurrently, Japan's central bank considered further tightening, and Scandinavian banks looked to leave rates unchanged, all impacting the foreign exchange landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025