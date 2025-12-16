U.S. Dollar Dips Amid Mixed Jobs Data and Global Central Bank Decisions

The U.S. dollar slipped against major currencies on Tuesday following the release of delayed economic data that displayed unexpected strength in job growth. The figures indicated that the Federal Reserve might hold off on further interest rate cuts in the near term. The employment report showed an addition of 64,000 jobs in November, outperforming the 105,000 jobs loss in October.

This news came after a 43-day U.S. federal government shutdown delayed the employment report. The greenback dropped against peers, losing 0.26% to 0.79435 against the Swiss franc. Analysts noted mixed data, with hiring slightly better than expected, yet unemployment ticked up from 4.4% to 4.6%, capturing the Fed's attention.

Amid these dynamics, central banks worldwide prepared for policy meetings. The European Central Bank maintained interest rates, while the Bank of England faced a challenging vote. Concurrently, Japan's central bank considered further tightening, and Scandinavian banks looked to leave rates unchanged, all impacting the foreign exchange landscape.

